Maeck is former band director at Eagan High School
Thomas Maeck, the director of bands at Eagan High School from 1989 to 2016, has been named the new director of the Rosemount Community Band.
The band’s former director, John Zschunke, a longtime Rosemount Middle School band director, retired from the position after the Rosemount Community Band’s March 13 concert at Rosemount High School.
Maeck has over 40 years of experience in directing both community and high school bands.
Currently the director of the River Valley Community Band in Hastings, which he will continue to direct in addition to the RCB, he has also led the Eden Prairie Community Band.
In Wisconsin, Maeck directed the Wausau Summer Community Band, the Wausau Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Wausau Community Jazz Ensemble.
With a master’s degree in music education from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point, Maeck was director of bands at Eagan, Wausau East High School (1980-1989) and Willmar Senior High School (1978-1980).
The Rosemount Community Band said that under the direction of Maeck it will continue its tradition of sharing inspiring music with the community through its concerts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.