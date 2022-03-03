The Rosemount Community Band will play its 2022 Spring Concert on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center of Rosemount High School, 3335 142nd St. W.
The concert will be the band’s last one under the direction of founder John Zschunke who will retire from the position at the conclusion of the concert. It will be a joint performance with the Rosemount High School Wind Ensemble, which will perform its own program of music.
The concert is free admission and open to the public.
The public is also invited to attend the retirement reception honoring Zschunke following the concert in the Rosemount High School South Commons at the front of the building.
Zschunke started the all-volunteer Rosemount Community Band in September 2011. It is composed of adult musicians from Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan and other areas of the south metro, ranging in age from the 20s through the 80s, who have various skill levels but all share a love of music.
An instrumental music teacher in the schools for 44 years, Zschunke currently teaches at Rosemount Middle School, where he has taught since 1998.
In 2017, the Minnesota Music Educators Association awarded Zschunke the Music Educator of the Year Award for demonstrating excellence in music teaching and learning.
