Lighthouse Christian Church in Rosemount is holding a community prayer service from 5-6 p.m. at 3285 144th St. W. 

The Rev. Bill Goodwin sent a message about the service to at 8 a.m. this morning to community leaders and it's been communicated to the church community. 

"On this Pentecost Sunday we will pray for the Twin Cities, for each other, for healing and for revival," Goodwin said in the message. 

The idea for the service comes in the wake of rioting, arson and social unrest primarily in Minneapolis and St. Paul after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Last night was the second night of a mandatory 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Dakota County. The full deployment of the Minnesota National Guard reportedly was able to squelch widespread unrest in the areas where the curfew was implemented. 

Social distancing will be observed. The building will be closed and people will not able to enter.

