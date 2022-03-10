Writers Festival and Book Fair at the Steeple Center on Saturday, March 19
As the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to drop, and mask mandates are being lifted, event coordinators throughout the Twin Cities are breathing a sigh of relief. Finally, the time has come to resume some sense of normalcy.
After a two-year hiatus, the Rosemount Writers Festival will once again be held in person Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Steeple Center, 14375 South Robert Trail.
The event will kick off with the keynote “It’s Never Too Late” by Faith Sullivan, who was born and raised in southern Minnesota and is best known for her four novels set in the fictional town of Harvester, Minnesota.
After Sullivan’s talk, a day-long book fair featuring nearly 50 local and regional authors and publishing professionals will take place. In addition to the book fair, there will be hour-long writing and publishing workshops held in the classrooms upstairs throughout the day.
Among the offerings on the topic of writing: Tips for Effective Self-Editing, 10 Clues to Writing Mysteries, and The Promise and Peril of Writing Historical Fiction. There will also be several workshops on publishing, including Publishing Choices in 2022, Using Amazon Advertising to Sell Your Books and The Key to Maximizing Book Sales.
“The workshops are for all levels of writers — whether already published, or just taking their first steps on their writing journey,” said festival chair Sue Stein.
In following current CDC protocols, masks will not be required. More information, including a workshop schedule, can be accessed at Rosemountwritersfestival.com. Tickets for the keynote address with Sullivan and each of the workshops are available for $15. Entrance to the book fair is free.
