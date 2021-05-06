Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will have a fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Tops Tavern and Restaurant, 14533 Dodd Blvd., Rosemount.
A percentage of sales at Tops will be donated to the Yellow Ribbon group. The mission as a BTYR community is to recognize and support service members and military families.
For details, call 651-423-7331.
