Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon to have fundraiser May 29, 2022

The Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will have a fundraiser Monday, June 6, 5-7 p.m., at Culver's, 14755 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

A percentage of the proceeds during that time will go toward the Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon helps connect U.S. military veterans, active service members and their families to local, state and federal programs.
