Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has fundraiser Feb 3, 2022

Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will have a fundraiser Monday, Feb. 7, 5 to 7 p.m. at Culver's,14755 S. Robert Trail. A percentage of the proceeds during that time will go toward the Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.
