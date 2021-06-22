Dual state team championships, plus an Olympian, bring pride to Irish program
Last weekend, there was no doubt Rosemount was the track and field capital of Minnesota.
The Irish boys and girls teams completed a sweep of the state large-school championships that they nearly accomplished two years earlier. In fact, they won all of their most important meets of the year –
South Suburban Conference, True Team section and state, and Minnesota State High School League section and state.
Distance coach Chris Harder, the school’s athletic historian, looked it up: Rosemount is the first school to win boys and girls True Team and MSHSL state championships in the same season.
There’s more – a Rosemount track and field alumnus also qualified for the Olympics when Payton Otterdahl finished third in men’s shot put at the U.S. Trials last Friday. Were the current Irish athletes, who had their state meets Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, inspired by Otterdahl’s performance?
“I can’t say I know that for sure, but they pay attention,” boys coach Jay Hatleli said. “They’re all talking about it. How do you not get excited about that? I don’t know if it played into it, but it couldn’t hurt.”
Get me to the meet on time
Rosemount’s girls, scheduled to compete in the afternoon session of Saturday’s Class AA finals, couldn’t have imagined getting to the meet would be one of their biggest challenges.
The team’s vehicles were caught in a miles-long traffic jam on I-94 northwest of Minneapolis when an accident blocked the bypass lane. Much to the Irish’s good fortune, they were able to jump into other vehicles on two other slowly moving – but not stopped – lanes. After getting wind of the situation, the MSHSL delayed the start of the girls Class AA finals by an hour.
“Our coach stopped traffic on 94, we got out and waited for some cars, squeezed in and got here,” said Class AA discus champion Jordan Hecht. “We got out by an exit, and then cars came and picked us up. One was a parent and another was (occupied by) coaches on the boys side.”
“That was pretty crazy,” said junior Ava Cinnamo, who won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles races. “We were literally in a bus, stuck, and we had to cross 94. Everybody on the bus was going crazy and I’m like, ‘Hey guys, it’s OK, everybody stay calm.’ We ended getting somebody to pick us up and get here.”
Once they made it to the STMA stadium, the Irish were dominant, winning their second consecutive state championship and third overall by 21 points over the host school. In addition to their three event victories, they took second and third in the shot put and third in the 4x400 relay.
Cinnamo won the 100 hurdles in 14.49 seconds and the 300 in 44.01. Both were close finishes, with Cinnamo in front by less than one-tenth of a second.
“I love competition and that pushed me to run a little faster,” she said. “For the (300), I didn’t see anyone, then I got to the second-to-last hurdle and thought I’d better kick it in.”
Cinnamo qualified for state in the 300 hurdles two years ago but not the 100.
“If you were to ask me last year if I would even be in the 100 hurdles (at state) I would have said no,” she said. “Over the winter I had been training really hard, working on my form so I could get my trail leg and lead leg to snap. A lot of hard work paid off and it feels really good.”
Last fall Hecht, a sophomore, was the starting goalie for a Rosemount soccer team that reached the Section 3AA final. This spring she was a first-year thrower in track and field.
“I think what happened is I wanted to do track but I didn’t want to run,” she said.
Her best throw in the discus this season was 138 feet, 10 inches. On her second-to last throw in the state finals she hit 134-11, putting her in the lead by 2 inches. That proved to be enough when Hecht’s closest pursuer fouled on her final throw.
Throws contributed 30 points toward Rosemount’s team total of 86, with Hecht adding a second place in the shot put (40-11) and junior Ava Webster taking third with 38-6.75.
Rosemount’s team championship already was assured when the 4x400 relay stepped on the track for the final race, but Makayla Bishop, Taylor Heimerl, Mya Cinnamo and Jenna Johnson were a strong third in 3:59.41.
Other point-scoring performers for the Irish girls were senior Mackenzie Jacobson in the 100 (fourth, 12.08) and 200 (fourth, 25.11), Johnson in the 400 (sixth, 57.69), Heimerl in the 800 (fifth, 2:15.40) and Ava Cinnamo in the triple jump (36-8).
Hecht said it felt a little strange to be part of a defending state championship team because she wasn’t even in track and field in 2019. But, she added, she was proud to help this year.
“I think it’s just our environment,” she said when asked what made the Irish successful. “We’re all competitive. It’s a big community and we all want each other to be the best. We’re all in a bunch of different sports and we come in from everywhere to contribute to the track and field program.”
A long way in two years
Don’t bother asking Gary Afram where he finished in the boys Class AA 100 dash two years ago.
He didn’t. He not only wasn’t at state in that sprint, he didn’t even run it in the Section 3AA meet.
Fast-forwarding to 2021, Afram compensated for a slow start with a blazing finish to win the boys 100. His time of 10.70 was the fastest of 19 sprinters in three heats.
“I did not think it would ever happen to me,” said Afram, who will sprint in college at the University of St. Thomas. “Being the fastest kid in the state, that’s kind of sick. That’s stuff you would joke about and now it’s reality.”
His best time in the 100 as a sophomore was 11.4 – quick, but not state meet caliber, Afram said. He studied successful sprinters and re-evaluated his own technique, concluding he needed to use his entire foot to generate power instead of running mainly on his toes.
He said he also changed his attitude toward sprinting.
“Strength-wise, I didn’t change that much. I have just about the same body,” he said. “It was pure mental. I had to change my mindset. I became a way harder worker and it helped me in the long run.
“The whole thing is, if you know you can, you will. I just had to believe that.”
Afram’s victory was worth 12 team points. The Irish didn’t win any other events at the state finals, and the rest of their points came a few at a time. They finished with 55 points, six ahead of Hopkins, which nipped Rosemount by two at the 2019 state Class AA meet.
“We had to have a great meet to have a chance and our guys did that,” Hatleli said. “Gary grabbed a chunk of points in the 100, but then it was a little bit of nickel-and-diming here and there. We got some relay points, some mile points. Our second guy in the shot and disc stepped up and got points. It became a good team event.”
After winning the 100, Afram had to go straight to the long jump. Despite feeling fatigued, he picked up four team points with a sixth-place jump of 20-10.25.
Senior Brennen Peterson was sixth in the 1,600 in 4:22.87, one week after he needed medical attention for dehydration at the Section 1AA meet.
“He was in rough shape,” Jay Hatleli said. “Where he came from, literally being in a hospital bed a week ago, to come back is pretty impressive. He’s a gutty kid.”
Irish throwers had four top-five finishes at the Class AA finals. In the discus, sophomore Hayden Bills (165-1) and senior Charles Barnick (151-6) were second and fourth. Bills (53-0.5) and junior Weston Ebner (52-2.75) were fourth and fifth in the shot put.
Also picking up points for the Irish were Miles Townsend in the 400 (fourth, 49.78) and the 4x200 relay of Brian Boakye-Ansah, Townsend, Kade Gilbertson and Cedric Wall (eighth, 1:29.65).
Rosemount went into the state meet seeded fourth in the 4x100 relay but a dropped baton on an exchange kept the Irish from scoring in the event. They still had enough to win the team championship, though.
The Irish, who also won a state boys track championship in 2008, thought they were in position for a title run last year before the pandemic caused the season to be called off. Jay Hatleli said he didn’t know what to expect from the 2021 team at the start of the season, but by midseason things started coming together piece by piece.
“It would have been nice to compete last year because we had (hurdles star) Jonathan Mann and a couple of distance guys that would have done really well,” Bills said. “I think we made up for it this year. We won, right?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.