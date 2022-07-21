RAVE Brass will play a free concert on Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m. in Northfield’s Vintage Band Festival on the Legacy Stage in Central Park, 400 Third St. E. The performance will include songs from various decades. The inclement weather/alternate concert location for Central Park is the First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St.
Northfield’s Vintage Band Festival is a four-day brass music festival, July 28-31, held every three years. It features eclectic brass music played by bands from all over the world in outdoor and indoor venues. As stated on the event website, Northfield’s historical musical legacy makes the festival an exceptional and out-of-the-ordinary music experience with an emphasis on historical music, dress, dance and ambiance.
RAVE Brass, which started in 2017, is the Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan brass ensemble that is part of the Rosemount Community Band. They play a wide variety of music, including pop, traditional/Americana, movie and television themes songs, spiritual, classical and jazz songs.
RAVE Brass plays in Rosemount and the surrounding cities throughout the year at both indoor and outdoor city venues, senior living centers, area churches and at civic festivals and events.
In 2020, when larger bands were forced into hiatus, RAVE Brass moved rehearsals outdoors and held outdoor performances throughout the summer and fall for residents of senior living centers in the Rosemount and Apple Valley area. RAVE Brass plays to enrich the lives of others through music.
