RAVE Brass will play a free concert on Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m. in Northfield’s Vintage Band Festival on the Legacy Stage in Central Park, 400 Third St. E. The performance will include songs from various decades. The inclement weather/alternate concert location for Central Park is the First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St.

Northfield’s Vintage Band Festival is a four-day brass music festival, July 28-31, held every three years. It features eclectic brass music played by bands from all over the world in outdoor and indoor venues. As stated on the event website, Northfield’s historical musical legacy makes the festival an exceptional and out-of-the-ordinary music experience with an emphasis on historical music, dress, dance and ambiance.

