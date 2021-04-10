Rosemount author Kevin Kunkel’s picture book “The World We Choose” was recently named Picture Book of the Year by Reader Views, a book review organization based in Austin, Texas.
“I’m extremely proud of the accomplishment. The book is about seeing the good all around us and believing in hope,” Kunkel wrote in a release. “This award will help me share that message with more children and parents.”
Since publishing the book last summer, Kunkel has been promoting it with a social distancing-friendly approach online.
“In September my wife suggested I ask people in other countries to read the book on camera,” he said. “We wrote down a list of people we knew.”
He turned to friends and family for help, asking them to give him the contact information of people they knew in other countries. It took hundreds of messages but the idea of connecting people around the world worked.
People from 15 countries on six continents sent clips reciting lines from Kunkel’s book. Kunkel then enlisted Minneapolis musician and Lakeville native John Hilsen to compose the original music.
Kunkel is thrilled with the end product.
“Everybody told me the video made them cry happy tears,” he said. “It was really heartwarming to talk to complete strangers in Tanzania and Mongolia and find out that they were inspired by the book’s message and willing to help. I think it’s a reminder that people have more similarities than differences.”
Visit kevinkunkelauthor.com for more information.
The video titled “The World We Choose – Around the World” is available on YouTube.
