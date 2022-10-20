The Rosemount Area Arts Council will form its 2023 board in November. Individuals interested in serving on the RAAC Board should contact Tony Sasso, vice-chair, at 651-587-7297. Along with regular board members, RAAC especially needs someone to serve as vice-chair, and to fill the technology and programming chair positions on the Executive Board.
RAAC has become an integral part of the Rosemount community, giving residents a chance to experience and take part in artistic endeavors, by offering a wide range of programming such as concerts, art and music festivals, art and craft classes, plays, author and writing events, and much more. The board decides all programs and is currently looking for more people to help. Check out rosemountarts.com for more details.
The RAAC Board meets at the Steeple Center on the second Wednesday of every month, at 7 p.m. During these meetings, the RAAC Board discusses all the programs that will be presented throughout the year.
Many of the events RAAC sponsors are provided free of charge. It is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Support comes from the communities served, through admission to some events, donations and grants, and its most important source, membership. The Steeple Center is its home, and RAAC leaders say they are delighted to present a wide variety of events for the enjoyment of the residents of Rosemount and the surrounding communities.
