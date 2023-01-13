The Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Meet The Author series starts its 2023 lineup at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Robert Trail Library with northeastern Minnesota writer Mark Munger.
A Minnesota native, Munger was born in St. Paul, raised in Duluth, graduated of William Mitchell School of Law and is a former lawyer. In 1998 he became a district court judge (retiring in 2019 with senior status which allows him to hear cases — lessening the burden for the state’s judicial system’s docket when needed). While a judge, Munger experienced 25 years on the bench, a world few people have known.
“Being a trial judge is finding yourself in the midst of people’s stories and lives,” he said. “It entails far more nuance and fortitude and discretion than any other legal position I can think of.”
His focus now is that of a full-time author, becoming one of Minnesota’s most prolific storytellers. As a lifelong resident of Minnesota, Munger has a deep well of stories, most with a regional flavor. Though primarily a fiction writer, Munger’s tales of Scandinavian immigration, particularly his trilogy about Finns as part of Minnesota’s history were well-received by readers and continue to be popular. Munger’s first book, “The Legacy,” was published in 2000, and to date, he has 15 books to his credit, an impressive output for a regional writer. He and his wife formed Cloquet River Press in 2002 to address what he felt was missing in the market for aspiring authors. The latest, a memoir, “Duck and Cover: Things Learned Waiting for the Bomb” will be the focus for his evening appearance at RAAC’s Meet The Author at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, on Jan. 19.
Future Meet The Author talks will feature four other authors on the third Thursdays of February, March, April and May. The following are the dates, authors, and titles of their books:
Feb. 16 – Paul Legler “Half the Terrible Things”
March 16 – Daniel O’Brien “Japanese Ghost in America”
