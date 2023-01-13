Mark Munger

The Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Meet The Author series starts its 2023 lineup at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Robert Trail Library with northeastern Minnesota writer Mark Munger.

A Minnesota native, Munger was born in St. Paul, raised in Duluth, graduated of William Mitchell School of Law and is a former lawyer. In 1998 he became a district court judge (retiring in 2019 with senior status which allows him to hear cases — lessening the burden for the state’s judicial system’s docket when needed). While a judge, Munger experienced 25 years on the bench, a world few people have known.

