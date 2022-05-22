rm artblast comics 3 c.jpg

Area residents can start making plans to attend the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s ArtBlast, which will be held at various locations June 20-26.

The schedule includes:

Monday, June 20 - Photo Contest awards presentation, Steeple Center

Tuesday, June 21 - Melodrama 7 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater

Wednesday, June 22 - 651 Jazz 5 p.m., Genesis Jazz Orchestra 7 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater

Thursday, June 23 - The Guitar Shop 10th Anniversary Student Showcase, 6 p.m. with students performing with the band Category 5. Category 5 also will perform hits from the 70s-90s rock and country.

Friday, June 24 - Salsa Del Soul 5-6 p.m., followed by another band TBD, 5-9 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater.

Saturday, June 25 - An Evening of Bluegrass with Buffalo Galaxy and Feed the Dog, starting at 6 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater.

Sunday, June 26 - South of the River Band at 5:30 p.m., and John Philip Sousa Band at 7 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater.

These are main performances and events, but more are being planned. Watch the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Facebook, Instagram @rosemountarts, and website rosemountarts.com for more information.

