Rosemount Area Arts Council plans ArtBlast events May 22, 2022

Area residents can start making plans to attend the Rosemount Area Arts Council's ArtBlast, which will be held at various locations June 20-26.

The schedule includes:

Monday, June 20 - Photo Contest awards presentation, Steeple Center

Tuesday, June 21 - Melodrama 7 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater

Wednesday, June 22 - 651 Jazz 5 p.m., Genesis Jazz Orchestra 7 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater

Thursday, June 23 - The Guitar Shop 10th Anniversary Student Showcase, 6 p.m. with students performing with the band Category 5. Category 5 also will perform hits from the 70s-90s rock and country.

Friday, June 24 - Salsa Del Soul 5-6 p.m., followed by another band TBD, 5-9 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater.

Saturday, June 25 - An Evening of Bluegrass with Buffalo Galaxy and Feed the Dog, starting at 6 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater.

Sunday, June 26 - South of the River Band at 5:30 p.m., and John Philip Sousa Band at 7 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater.

These are main performances and events, but more are being planned. Watch the Rosemount Area Arts Council's Facebook, Instagram @rosemountarts, and website rosemountarts.com for more information.
