The Rosemount Area Arts Council is offering three ways to help the community find creative ways to spend time and participate in our community while sheltering-in-place.
Art Creation Challenge: Create something that depicts how you and your family are responding to the virus, helping others, observed or experienced Random Acts of Kindness, having more family time, making masks, calling people, making sidewalk art for neighbors, etc. The art form can be anything – photographs, drawings, clay models, Lego displays – use one’s imagination and be creative. Send a photograph of the creation to rosemountarts@gmail.com anytime, and they will be published on the RAAC website.
Gratitude Wall: Now is a great time to think about those things for which you and your family are grateful. We have been compiling a list of things people in the community are grateful for to include in the Gratitude Wall Community Art Project. See RosemountArts.com for an explanation of this community art project.
“When we have little control over what’s happening around us, we discover what makes meaning in our lives,” said Jeanne Schwartz, a RAAC board member. “What we are grateful for and what we hold dear make up the foundation of our lives. Who and what makes a difference to each of us? The very act of declaring what one is grateful for is powerful. Once declared, it has an energy and a voice.”
Email rosemountArts@gmail.com with a list of those things for which you and your family are grateful.
“This can be a family project and stimulate great conversations,” Schwartz said.
RAAC will transfer gratitude items to colored squares of paper, which will be part of the wall. A list of all the community’s gratitude items will be on the RAAC website. All entries will be anonymous.
Photo Contest 2020
Due to COVID-19, the Rosemount Area Arts Council has cancelled the community Photo Contest for 2020. It will be back June 19-27, 2021.
It isn’t too early to start taking photos to enter into the contest for next summer. See the RAAC website at www.RosemountArts.com for the contest rules and submission procedures.
“We look forward to sharing all your creative contributions with the Rosemount community,” Schwartz said. “RAAC is a strong believer that arts and entertainment are always needed in our community. The arts enhance our physical and mental health, as well as our happiness. The arts connect us. Everyone is inherently creative. As you and your families shelter in place, we invite you to participate in these activities to creatively get through this challenging time.”
To ensure everyone’s safety, and in cooperation with the city of Rosemount, RAAC has cancelled all its events through June, including ArtBlast 2020.
“We look forward to rescheduling these events when it is safe to do so,” Schwartz said.
ArtBlast 2021 will be June 19-27, 2021.
If you would like to participate in the planning process for ArtBlast 2021, contact Schwartz at jeannerschwartz@gmail.com.
