Rosemount American Legion Post #65 donated generously to Farmington's annual Toys for Town community event.
Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford thanked members of Rosemount American Legion for giving $1,000 to the annual toy and grocery giving philanthropic event during a recent Farmington City Council meeting.
