Lakeville South teachers and staff welcomed 10th- through 12th-grade students back to full-time, in-person classes Tuesday. The high school grades at both South and North were the last in the district to report back to in-person classes, which were put on hold after COVID-19 case rates rose in November 2020. Elementary school students went back to full-time in-person learning starting late January, and District 194’s superintendent and COVID-19 coordinator had its proposal to Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education Regional Support Team on March 12 approved for returning all secondary students to full-time in person learning. The district said this proposal was based upon district data, which included stakeholder feedback about learning models preferences, staff vaccination and testing access, COVID-19 case rates, and mitigation measures. COVID-19 case rates in Dakota and Scott counties were on the rise as of the last reporting period that ended March 20. The rates went up to 32.19 in Dakota and 49.24 in Scott per 10,000 residents over the report’s 14-day period.

