Three more are named runners-up
Dakota Electric Association named First Robotics Team 2987 Rogue Robotics, Farmington, as the local 2019 Touchstone Energy Community Award winner.
Military Family Support Group, BrainPower in a BackPack and Caring Hearts in Action, were named runners-up, and each of the nonprofits received a plaque and a check for $500.
“Dakota Electric is proud to be able to recognize these organizations doing great work in our local communities,” said Greg Miller, Dakota Electric’s president and chief executive officer. “As a member-owned cooperative, we are committed to our local communities and this is one way we encourage and honor those who are like-minded.”
Rogue Robotics is a Farmington High School robotics team that focuses on building leaders through STEM. In addition, the team has started a Minnesota chapter of Go-Baby-Go, a nonprofit that assists disabled children by modifying children’s power car toys to be used for mobility purposes. The team has been featured in more than 100 media sources and made a trip to the White House in May after they donated a customized wheelchair to a boy from Burnsville.
The Military Family Support Group, of Burnsville, seeks to provide military personnel serving in war zones care packages and support to reassure them that they are not forgotten.
BrainPower in a BackPack, of Burnsville, has high school student volunteers packing backpacks of food for students in middle school, elementary school and preschool who are from families that can use the help.
Caring Hearts in Action, of Farmington, provides a free clothing closet and food pantry for struggling families.
The Touchstone Energy Community Award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community.
Rogue Robotics’ award application will be submitted to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award.
The statewide award recipient will be selected from local award winners throughout Minnesota and will receive $1,000.
The Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award will be announced in March, during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.
A customer-owned, non-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 108,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
