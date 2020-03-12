The recovery process continues to be a smooth one for Rocky the sea otter at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.
It’s been nearly two months since Rocky underwent a four-hour surgery to remove his back left flipper – a procedure that is believed to be a first-of-its-kind for a sea otter in human care. Last week, the Minnesota Zoo’s veterinary team performed a post-op follow-up exam on Rocky. The nearly 70-pound sea otter was brought to the zoo’s on-site Vet Hospital for radiographs, bloodwork, and an ultrasound to ensure Rocky has been healing properly.
Initial results from the exam reaffirm January’s surgery was a success. The March follow-up exam is another positive milestone for Rocky, who began showing issues with his back flipper last June.
After having difficulty coming out of the water and onto land, the Minnesota Zoo vet team began running tests. Treatment was then started for what appeared to be an infection that settled in Rocky’s joint. After initial improvements, Rocky’s symptoms began to reappear and worsen in the fall.
On Jan. 9, three Minnesota Zoo veterinarians, with experience in sea otter surgery, worked together to perform an unprecedented sea otter flipper amputation at the zoo. Within one hour of waking up from surgery, Rocky was back in the water and swimming in his behind-the-scenes habitat. Within a few days he was back to his normal routine of grooming, diving, and stealing food from his sea otter companions, Jasper and Capers. He still has access to his behind-the-scenes habitat, but each day Rocky is getting more comfortable and spending more time in his public habitat along the zoo’s Russia’s Grizzly Coast.
