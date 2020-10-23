edu lshs rock the vote.jpeg

The Lakeville South High School senior class officers painted the rock outside the school with a message to vote in the 2020 election. It is estimated that more than 1 million Minnesota voters have already cast their ballots, two weeks ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. More information about voting is at lakevillemn.gov/179/Voting-Information or sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.

Tags

Load comments