The 2023 Minnesota legislative session convened Jan. 3 at noon in St. Paul. House District 56A Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL – Apple Valley, and District 56B Rep. John Huot, DFL – Rosemount, both took the oath of office to begin their third term in the Minnesota House, according to news releases.

Bierman was appointed as the vice chair of the Health Finance and Policy Committee, while serving on the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy, Commerce Finance and Policy, and Ethics committees for this session.

Tags

Load comments