The 2023 Minnesota legislative session convened Jan. 3 at noon in St. Paul. House District 56A Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL – Apple Valley, and District 56B Rep. John Huot, DFL – Rosemount, both took the oath of office to begin their third term in the Minnesota House, according to news releases.
Bierman was appointed as the vice chair of the Health Finance and Policy Committee, while serving on the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy, Commerce Finance and Policy, and Ethics committees for this session.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to the People’s House this year to continue this good work, collaborating with colleagues on both sides of the aisle, grounded in research and science, to get the best outcomes for the people of our community and our great state,” Bierman said in a statement. “Our state is in a strong position to solve big challenges and address the needs of the people of our community and state.”
This session, Huot was appointed as the vice chair of the State and Local Government Finance and Policy Committee, while serving on the Property Tax Division, Public Safety Finance and Policy, and Rules and Legislation Administration committees.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve our Rosemount, Apple Valley, and Eagan neighborhoods in the Minnesota House,” said Huot said in a statement. “I’m excited to continue to work hard, collaboratively, and quickly to deliver on our area’s priorities and for all the people of Minnesota.”
Huot encourages constituents to contact him throughout the session to offer input and feedback. He can be reached by email at rep.john.huot@house.mn.gov or by phone at 651-296-4306. Constituents are also encouraged to “like” Huot’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RepJohnHuot and sign up for email updates on his official House website.
