Rob Nelson has been hired to be the next principal at Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies.
Nelson, who lives in Savage, has been an elementary principal for Osseo Area Schools for the past four years. He will replace Leah Hack, who was hired in May to be the next principal at Pinewood Community Elementary School beginning July 1. Nelson will begin at Diamond Path in early July.
Nelson was a teacher for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 from 1993 to 2007, when he was hired to his first principalship at Harriet Bishop Elementary in Savage. Nelson was principal there for six years before leaving to pursue an opportunity with a company serving the K-12 education market. He returned to public education in 2018 when he started as principal at Woodland Elementary School in Brooklyn Park.
“I am excited to join District 196 as the new principal at Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies,” Nelson said. “Diamond Path has a proud reputation as a magnet school of choice because of innovative programming and instruction, and strong relationships with students, families and staff. I look to forward to being part of the Diamond Path community and getting to know everyone soon.”
Nelson has a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Moorhead State University and earned his administrative licensure and master’s in education from Hamline University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.