River Valley Project Explore has holding more in-person events throughout 2021. The program held its “30 Year Celebration Dance” on Sept. 17. Program Coordinator Patty Vance said Project Explore began in-person activities for the first time since its Halloween Bash in October 2020, with some outdoor hikes and exercise classes in April 2021. In June the program added more in-person activities, including indoor crafts and a dance. This fall began with a boat ride for 75 Project Explore participants on Lake Minnetonka. This fall the program is offering 68 activities and 91% are in person. Bowling leagues at Bogart’s Entertainment Center started again in September and currently there are 143 adults with disabilities bowling every week. Project Explore is a Community Education program serving adults with physical, cognitive or sensory disabilities. It’s a consortium of five school districts – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage; Farmington; Lakeville; Randolph, and Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan. District 196 is the fiscal agent for the consortium. More information can be found at www.district196.org/projectexplore.
