Ritter Fest, one of Lakeville’s annual winter events, is on schedule to be one of the best events yet, says Kacie Robinson, recreation program coordinator.
There are multiple free activities for area residents to participate in including snowmobiling, snowshoeing and s’mores 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Lakeville Sno-Trackers will be on the trails giving snowmobile rides to families, and the huskies from Silent Run Adventures will be available for photo opportunities. Dog sledding is offered, but pre-registration slots are already full. A wait list is offered at tinyurl.com/vwrvdqe.
While at the event, families can roast a s’mores, warm up by the bonfire and experience the trail from a different perspective than they would while hiking.
Many suburban families do not have access to participate in recreational activities such as snowmobiling and dogsledding.
“This event allows friends and families the opportunity to try a number of winter activities, all while being out in nature at Ritter Farm Park.” Robinson said. “This event is sure to create memories for years to come.”
Ritter Farm Park offers 2.6 miles of snowmobile trails and 5.7 total miles of cross country ski trails. In addition to the trails, the Parks and Recreation Department also offers numerous educational and recreational opportunities such as a Preschool Snow Day program where preschool-aged children and their grownups explore the snow in fun and engaging ways and a Guided Family Snowshoe Hike.
“Winter is not going away anytime soon,” Robinson said. “Get out and get active during the winter months and have a blast exploring the winter wonderland in Ritter Farm Park.”
Ritter Farm Park is at 19300 Ritter Trail.
For more information contact Lakeville Parks and Recreation at 952-985-4600, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or visit LakevilleMN.gov.
