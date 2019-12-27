Ring in 2020 by enjoying outdoor activities at the family-friendly New Year’s Eve Party at Lebanon Hills Regional Park from 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. A ball drop will take place at 7:59 p.m.

Families can celebrate with candlelight ice skating, hiking and snowshoeing through the woods, and walking on plowed paths. Enjoy sledding on the illuminated sledding hill, making s’mores, warming up by bonfires and venturing to the park’s A-frame for cocoa.

Bring sleds and ice skates. Snowshoe equipment rental will be open and available if snow conditions permit. Equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be reserved.

S’mores and cocoa will be provided. Hot food will be available for purchase from food trucks.

Admission is $8 per person; youth 3 and younger are free. Purchase tickets and find more information online at www.dakotacounty.us/parks, search New Year’s Eve.

