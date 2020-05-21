On May 14, Rick’s Bike Sale volunteers sorted 50 bikes from their storage and Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN nonprofit volunteers loaded them for distribution at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
Usually by this time of year, Rick’s Bike Sale is reporting the number of bikes sold and the dollars they gave to support two local nonprofits – Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS. Last May, they donated $63,443 and are over $240,000 in 11 years. This year is not usual.
The 2020 Rick’s Bike Sale event has been rescheduled for June 27; founder Rick Anderson, of Apple Valley, and crew are in discussions with Dakota County Technical College to see if the sale can be held in their truck parking lot, which would allow for at least 10 feet between each of the 600 refurbished bicycles.
During the past six weeks of the stay at home order, people have been home cleaning out their garages and taking bike rides. Donations of unused or outgrown bikes have been a steady stream into the garages of Rick’s mechanics; their storage trailers are bursting with over 650 bikes for all ages. The Free Bikes for Kidz MN nonprofit was also seeing the increased need for bicycles. Usually it collects bikes in October and gives them to children by the end of December.
The organization decided to use is infrastructure to help provide adult bikes to essential workers on the front lines of the crisis, including folks in health care, displaced restaurant employees, and their families. When Anderson saw their post looking for bikes, he immediately offered to help.
“Our goal is always the same – support and build community by getting bikes into the hands of people who need them,” Anderson said. “We had plenty of bikes; giving 50 to Free Bikes for Kidz for their project supports that mission.” To learn more about Rick’s Bike Sale, bike donations, and get current information about the 2020 event, visit ricksbikesale.com. For more information about Free Bikes for Kidz MN, see fb4kmn.org.
