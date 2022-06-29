Hundreds of people turned out for Rick Anderson’s 14th annual bike sale on June 18 in Apple Valley, resulting in 505 bikes sold and raising $63,259 for the Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS nonprofit organizations. All remaining unsold bikes were given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Bikes Nation Africa, and the Minneapolis Lions Club. In total, bike sale founder and Apple Valley resident Rick Anderson and his many volunteer helpers raised more than $439,000 and recycled more than 4,000 bikes. Anderson, Randy Bailey, Dave Anderson, and other mechanics take the lead in refurbishing donated bicycles. The sale organizers say they’re thankful to host Dan Sjolseth of Superior Service Center-Goodyear in Apple Valley, storage donor Mark Bonstrom of Mark’s Towing in Eagan, and Media Relations, Inc in Burnsville. Support was also provided by local businesses Valley Bike and Ski, Erik’s Bike Shop, Famous Dave’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, the Eagan Sam’s Club and Apple Valley Panera. The money raised through Rick’s Bike Sale supports DARTS and Kids ‘n Kinship. DARTS provides access to information and services for those caring for an aging adult and older adults. The services help older adults stay connected in the community and living in the home of their choice. More information, including volunteer opportunities, is at www.dartsconnects.org. Kids ‘n Kinship matches positive adult role models with children in need. Individuals, couples, and families who are interested in being a mentor are invited to attend an information session – info is at www.kidsnkinship.org. Anderson and his volunteers will soon begin accepting gently-used bikes in preparation for their 2023 sale. The group is also looking for people to help with cleaning and refurbishing the donated bikes. To donate or help with bikes, see www.ricksbikesale.com and/or contact Anderson at 952-240-3820.
Rick's Bike Sale raises over $63,000 for DARTS, Kids 'n Kinship
