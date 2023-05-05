av rick’s bike sale web.jpg

A child tries one bicycle at a past Rick’s Bike Sale in Apple Valley. The event, which raises money for Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS, returns for its 15th year on May 13.

 Photo submitted

Cycling enthusiast Rick Anderson is ready for his 15th annual bike sale in Apple Valley that will benefit two local nonprofits.

The sale will take place noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Superior Service Center, 14580 Glenda Drive in Apple Valley. Proceeds from the event will benefit Kids ‘n Kinship, a nonprofit matching children with volunteer mentors and DARTS, which provides resources and services to older adults and caregivers.

