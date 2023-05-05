Cycling enthusiast Rick Anderson is ready for his 15th annual bike sale in Apple Valley that will benefit two local nonprofits.
The sale will take place noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Superior Service Center, 14580 Glenda Drive in Apple Valley. Proceeds from the event will benefit Kids ‘n Kinship, a nonprofit matching children with volunteer mentors and DARTS, which provides resources and services to older adults and caregivers.
Anderson and his team of volunteers work all year refurbishing donated bikes in preparation for the sale. Garages are cleared of unused or outgrown bikes and riders pick up a refurbished ready-to-ride bike for a fraction of original retail cost, according to a news release.
This event began 15 years ago when Rick and Lise Anderson, of Apple Valley, volunteered with Kids ‘n Kinship and were matched to mentor a young man. One mentoring activity involved fixing bikes together. Eventually, bike donations grew to the point they decided to have a sale in their driveway and donate the proceeds directly to Kids ‘n Kinship.
A few years later Apple Valley resident Randy Bailey came aboard, bringing along many circles of potential buyers and donors from his days as a math teacher. Bailey’s volunteer connection was with DARTS where his wife is president. Now, all proceeds – 99% of sales, over $439,000 to date – are split evenly between the two nonprofits.
For one day 450 bikes will be available for purchase ranging in price from $20 to $500. There are models for all ages and skill levels, including top-quality cycles from Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Schwinn, Raleigh, Giant and Fuji. Road bikes, mountain bikes, cross bikes,city bikes, cruisers, hybrids, BMX, vintage classics. More information, a map to the sale, and updated postings about the sale can be found at www.ricksbikesale.com.
“It’s a fun day,” Rick Anderson said in a statement. “Everyone is a kid again when they get a new bike.”
Monetary donations to Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS will also be accepted on site. Further information about the Kids ‘n Kinship mentoring program is at www.kidsnkinship.org. Learn more about DARTS at www.dartsconnects.org.
