COVID-19 concerns delayed and eventually canceled Apple Valley resident Rick Anderson and friends’ 12th annual bike event this year, but individual sales and a special appointment-only pop-up sale at Dan Sjolseth’s Superior Service Center were successful. Anderson and his team donated $33,154, split evenly between Kids ‘n Kinship (matching adult mentors with kids in need) and DARTS (creating connections that enrich aging). Anderson’s program has now donated a total of $273,854. Anderson and his team of volunteers accept donated bicycles, refurbish them, and hold a sale each spring with all proceeds going to the two 501c3 nonprofits. With this year’s main sale canceled, those unsold bikes plus new donations mean Anderson is expecting to have over 800 machines for the 2021 sale on Saturday, May 8. Anderson is always looking for more storage space and help refurbishing bikes. More information is at www.ricksbikesale.com.
