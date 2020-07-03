The annual Rick’s Bike Sale, a fundraiser for DARTS and Kids ‘n Kinship, has been canceled for 2020.
The sale is organized by Apple Valley resident Rick Anderson and other local volunteers.
“It was a very difficult decision, but in the end I listened to my gut and my heart and got my answer. We were able to cover our expenses and give Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS each about $3,000 from 61 bikes we sold since the last sale in May 2019. I am sad we are unable to give them more this year. They both could really use the funds,” Anderson said in an email.
“We can now focus on the 2021 sale set for May 9, 2021. We have 700 bikes ready to go. It will be the biggest ever as donations continue to come in.”
Anderson said he’s looking for additional local storage options to store bikes between now and May of next year. For more information, email Anderson at andersonrick52@gmail.com.
