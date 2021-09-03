Man allegedly killed Rosemount woman in Lakeville
A 32-year-old Richfield man was indicted by a Dakota County grand jury on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry at a parking lot in Lakeville in the early morning hours of June 22, according to a release from Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.
Atravius Joseph Weeks was indicted on charges of first-degree murder (domestic abuse), first-degree murder (premeditation) and second-degree murder (intentional).
The indictment came after Weeks was arrested on June 22 after he allegedly told Belle Plaine police officers when they were responding to order of protection violation at about 1:15 a.m. that he had shot Henry, of Rosemount, seven times at a parking lot in Lakeville before he fled the area, according to the criminal complaint.
“I just killed my best friend,” he allegedly told police.
Lakeville police found Henry’s body at about 2:40 a.m. when Belle Plaine police asked them to respond to the area of 203rd Street and Icefall Trail. Officers arrived and found her lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found nine bullet shell casings at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
When Weeks was apprehended he was in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers also located the vehicle Weeks was allegedly driving and observed a significant amount of blood inside and a 9mm casing on the front passenger seat.
Weeks was taken from Belle Plaine to Hennepin County Medical Center to receive treatment for an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head. While tending to Weeks’ wounds, officers said Weeks told them about the shooting. After he was treated, he was arrested and jailed in Dakota County.
After his arrest, it was learned that Henry had recently ended her relationship with Weeks.
“My deepest sympathy is extended to the victim’s family and friends for their great loss,” Keena said at the time. “Ms. Henry’s death was allegedly due to domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, I encourage you to reach out for assistance by contacting 360 Communities (serving Dakota County) at 952-985-5300 or online at www.360Communities.org.”
Weeks is currently in custody in the Dakota County jail with bail in the amount of $2 million (with conditions) having previously been set following his initial appearance on the complaint on June 24. His first appearance on this indictment will take place next week in Hastings.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
