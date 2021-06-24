A 32-year-old Richfield man was charged today in Dakota County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry in Lakeville in the early morning hours of June 22, according to a release from the County Attorney’s Office.
Atravius Joseph Weeks allegedly told Belle Plaine officers when they were responding to order of protection violation at about 1:15 a.m. that he had shot Henry seven times at a parking lot in Lakeville before he fled the area, according to the criminal complaint.
“I just killed my best friend,” he allegedly told police.
Lakeville police found Henry’s body at about 2:40 a.m. when Belle Plaine police asked them to respond to the area of 203rd Street and Icefall Trail. Officers arrived and found the female lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found nine bullet shell casings at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Weeks was taken from Belle Plaine to Hennepin County Medical Center to receive treatment for an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head. After he was treated, he was arrested and jailed in Dakota County on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Before his arrest, Weeks was reportedly outside a Belle Plaine apartment complex pounding on the walls, as a reporting party said Weeks had a gun and that Weeks indicated in a message that he had shot himself.
Officers located the vehicle Weeks was allegedly driving and observed a significant amount of blood inside the vehicle as well as a 9mm casing on the front passenger seat.
Officers spoke to Weeks by phone, during which he agreed to return to the apartment complex parking lot. While walking toward the parking lot, Weeks was allegedly carrying a firearm.
Weeks complied with officers’ commands to drop the firearm, which was later identified as a Glock 9mm handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
While tending to Weeks’ wounds, officers said Weeks told them about the shooting.
Weeks made his first court appearance on these charges today. Bail in the amount of $2 million (with conditions) was set.
Weeks’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 1 in Hastings.
It was later learned that Henry had recently ended her relationship with Weeks.
“My deepest sympathy is extended to the victim’s family and friends for their great loss,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. “Ms. Henry’s death was allegedly due to domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, I encourage you to reach out for assistance by contacting 360 Communities (serving Dakota County) at 952-985-5300 or online at www.360Communities.org.”
Keena thanked the Belle Plaine Police Department, Jordan Police Department, Lakeville Police Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for their work which led to the quick apprehension of the suspect; as well the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
