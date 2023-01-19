A reception for Rosemount High School art honor and portfolio students for 2022 and 2023 is scheduled for 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Rosemount Steeple Center.

The exhibit can be viewed Monday-Thursday 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-12 noon.

Tags

Load comments