RHS art students display art at Steeple Center Jan 19, 2023

A reception for Rosemount High School art honor and portfolio students for 2022 and 2023 is scheduled for 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Rosemount Steeple Center.The exhibit can be viewed Monday-Thursday 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-12 noon.The reception and the exhibit are open to the public.
