To the editor:
If you want to vote for the Minnesota House representative candidate who is interested in listening to constituents, vote for Liz Reyer in the Aug. 11 primary.
I recently received a phone call from Reyer who is running for District 51B. She called me because she had heard about the Diffley Road traffic issue, and she said she wanted to understand what the concerns of the community were. Ask me how many times the other candidate, Mike Maguire, has reached out to me to find out what the concerns and issues are surrounding safety on Diffley Road — a total of none.
In fact, when some of my neighbors showed up at a July 7 City Council meeting to express their concerns about whether the proposed roundabouts on Diffley Road would actually solve the problem of having a safe crossing for pedestrians (many children), Maguire actually scolded them for speaking out and not being happy with whatever the traffic designers came up with. His message: You’re not a part of the process!
Where is the respect for the constituents who are actively engaged and care about the community they live in? Where is the respect for neighbors who grieve the loss of a child in their community and want to make sure that doesn’t happen again?
Liz Reyer shared with me that to be an effective representative you need to be a good listener as well as problem solver. That’s probably why she received her party’s endorsement and not Maguire.
I want my government representatives to listen to the things I’m concerned about in my community and not wait until tragedy strikes before doing anything about it. That’s why I’m voting for Liz Reyer for District 51B.
Janet Westenberg
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.