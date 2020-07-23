To the editor:
I am voting for Liz Reyer in the House District 51B Democratic primary to replace state Rep. Laurie Halverson. I hope other 51B residents will too.
Reyer is smart, compassionate and capable. She speaks eloquently and with forethought. Halverson and the DFL of her senate district have endorsed her for good reason. I would be proud to have her as my representative. And the choice is made even easier by her opponent, Mike Maguire.
While on a Zoom round table of the candidates a couple months ago, he intimated that as mayor it was his turn to hold the seat, a position I find extremely entitled. He was also asked about women’s equality. In his response he said he thought men and women had fairly similar experiences, and that as a white male he had had difficulties too. To me, this demonstrates that he doesn’t understand and is not willing to fight against the inequality in our system.
But nowhere is his sense of entitlement more pronounced than in his decision to run in the first place. Last winter Mayor Maguire decided to leave a friend’s home while drunk and go driving. He crashed into a snowbank only a block or two from my house, at a time of night when my wife was usually walking the dog (I thank heavens every day she was not out that night). His apologies for this have been tepid at best, aimed at brushing it under the rug. His decision to run for House just screams “entitlement.” We should be a better party; we should find this kind of crime mere months before an election disqualifying. And if that argument doesn’t persuade, just imagine Maguire’s mugshot on every piece of negative advertising the Republican candidate sends out.
In my mind this primary in 51B is barely a contest. Liz Reyer is clearly the better candidate. I hope others will join me in voting for Liz Reyer on (or before, by mail) Aug. 11.
Adam Nicolai
Eagan
