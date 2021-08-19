The Second Act Players of Rosemount will stage its 2021 summer play “Reunited” this weekend at the Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.
Live performances are slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The Friday performance will be livestreamed for $10.
The play, written by Penny Petersen and directed by Shell Wolf, tells the story of four sorority sisters from University of Nebraska who get together every 10 years for a week of fun and frolic in Arizona. They are supposed to be sunbathing, swimming, and playing bridge, but the gathering does not go as planned and friendships are tested with flirtatious boyfriends, a séance and a football coach who gets caught in alcohol’s web.
The cast of characters will be Deb Milla as Helen, Claire Ramsay as Betty, Susan Friedline as Gail, Kathy Henry as Joann, Robin Gilmer as Sara, Anita Hoffman as Marge, Howard Buttery as Bob, and Tony Sasso as Paul.
Admission is open seating and tickets run $14 each and $12 for RAAC or SAP members and can be purchased online at raac.ticketspice.com or at the ticket office.
Due to COVID safety protocols, chairs will be spaced apart and can be moved around to accommodate a group.
