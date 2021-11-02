Lakeville Area School District voters gave approval for adding a seventh seat to the School Board in unofficial results in Tuesday’s election. 

Voters have cast 8,147 or 68.86% in favor of the measure, while 3,684 or 31.14% have voted against it, according to results as of 10 p.m. with Dakota County elections. 

The School Board approved by a 3-to-2 vote in August putting the question to voters after some residents advocated for adding a seventh member in order to avoid tie votes, as happened several times in 2020 when the board was deadlocked on the treasurer’s appointment.

