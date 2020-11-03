As more returns come in the race between Tyler Kistner, a Republican from Prior Lake, and first-term U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, is tightening. Results are slow coming in from Apple Valley and Farmington that account for several precincts.
United States Representative District 2 (228 out of 289 precincts reporting as of 11:47 p.m.)
Republican Tyler Kistner 125,332 47.21%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Angie Craig 124,071 46.74%
Legal Marijuana Now Adam Charles Weeks 15,892 5.99%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 169 0.06%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.