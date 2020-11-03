american flag art.jpg

As more returns come in the race between Tyler Kistner, a Republican from Prior Lake, and first-term U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, is tightening. Results are slow coming in from Apple Valley and Farmington that account for several precincts. 

United States Representative District 2 (228 out of 289 precincts reporting as of 11:47 p.m.) 

Republican Tyler Kistner 125,332 47.21%

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Angie Craig 124,071 46.74%

Legal Marijuana Now Adam Charles Weeks 15,892 5.99%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 169 0.06%

