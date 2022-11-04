lv 194 Renae Ouillette

Renae Ouillette

The Minnesota Administrators for Special Education has named Renae Ouillette, retired executive director of student services of Lakeville Area Public Schools, the recipient of the 2022 Legacy Award.

Ouillette was honored for her commitment to encouraging, developing, and mentoring leaders who reflect the MASE mission at a statewide recognition ceremony during the 2022 MASE Fall Leadership Conference, Oct. 26-28.

Tags

Load comments