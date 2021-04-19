More Minnesotans than ever are having difficulty paying their heating and electricity bills amid the pandemic. The state of Minnesota and a group called the Clean Energy Resource Teams may have some support to offer those feeling the burden of energy expenses.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce has funds available for Energy Assistance, and the recently approved federal stimulus includes over $100 million for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program, nearly doubling the amount of support. Those who qualify could receive significant assistance to help pay energy bills.
Eligible applicants receive an initial grant between $200 and $1,600 for energy expenses and can be eligible for up to $1,200 more to help pay overdue bills, avoid a utility shut off, or get a fuel delivery.
Find a provider at a link from https://tinyurl.com/ppvmsne8 or by calling the Minnesota Department of Commerce at 1-800-657-3710. Eligibility is based on income and family size. Individuals need to earn less than $28,266 to qualify, while families of four can earn up to $54,357.
Clean Energy Resource Teams, a group that helps people in Minnesota with their energy questions, has created a series of home energy guides that provide tips for how to keep a home comfortable, safe, and efficient, how to understand energy bills, and what to do in the case of energy emergencies at cleanenergyresourceteams.org/home.
