Two Dakota County residents have been appointed to the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointments on March 28.

Michelle Albeck of Farmington was appointed as a parent member effective April 2, 2020. Her term expires Jan. 2, 2023.

Reid Scheller of Rosemount was appointed as a consumer member effective April 2, 2020. His term expires Jan. 2, 2023.

The Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities works to ensure that people with developmental disabilities and their families receive the necessary supports and services to achieve increased independence, productivity, self-determination, integration, and inclusion in their community.

