The Republican Seniors of Minnesota will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington.

Featured speaker will be Isaac Orr, policy fellow at the Center of the American Experiment who specializes in energy and environmental issues. He is co-author of the recent report, “Doubling Down on Failure: How a 50% by 2030 renewable energy standard would cost Minnesota $80.3 billion.”

Republican National Committee member Janet Beihoffer will also speak about the importance of becoming an election judge, a key role where Republicans can contribute to the 2020 election.

The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July). The fee to attend, which includes a beverage and snack, is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.

For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit the website at republicanseniorsmn.com.

