The Republican Seniors of Minnesota’s next meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 114 American Blvd W. in Bloomington.
“Featured speakers at our October meeting are Kim Crockett and Devin Foley from Intellectual Takeout/The Charlemagne Institute. The organization strives to preserve and strengthen Judeo-Christian values and lessons from ancient Greeks and Romans. They will speak about threats to our Western culture,” according to a news release.
The Knights of Columbus requires masks and social distancing.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center. The fee, which includes a beverage and snack is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.
For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.
