The Republican Seniors of Minnesota’s next meeting is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at its new venue, Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W. in Bloomington.
The first speaker of the morning is Rick Olson, who is running against U.S. Rep. Angie Craig for the 2nd Congressional District seat, according to a news release.
The featured speakers are trainers from the Minnesota Crisis Intervention Team, who will demonstrate the lessons they give to law enforcement and other first responders for dealing safely and compassionately with people in mental health crisis.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center. The fee, which includes a beverage and snack, is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.
For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.
