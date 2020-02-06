Former Eagan state Rep. Doug Wardlow will be among the speakers at the Tuesday, Feb. 11, meeting of Republican Seniors of Minnesota at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington.
Wardlow ran against Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in 2018. He is an attorney for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a major backer of President Donald Trump.
Tyler Kistner, who is seeking the GOP nomination in the 2nd District, will also speak.
Featured speaker is Amber Glaeser, the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s policy director, who will describe the importance of agricultural, from growing to processing, to Minnesota’s economy.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with sign in and casual conversation, with the speakers starting at 10 a.m.
Cost is $5 for member and $10 for non-member.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month.
For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit our website at republicanseniorsmn.com
