The Republican Seniors of Minnesota will hear from Craig Rucker at its next meeting on Oct. 12.

Rucker is from the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow and will discuss efforts to manage the global climate like the Green New Deal.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. with casual conversation and convene at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. The cost is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.

The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. Republican Seniors meet the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center.

For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.

