Republican Seniors of Minnesota sets meeting
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota’s Tuesday, Sept. 8 meeting will include remarks from Andy Celik and Joe Spartz.
The meeting is slated for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W. in Bloomington.
“In our first hour Andy Celik, executive director of the Minnesota Voters’ Alliance, will give us an update on their ongoing efforts to safeguard our election process,” according to a news release.
Featured speaker is Joe Spartz of the non-partisan Concord Coalition. Their mission is to “educate the public about the causes and consequences of federal budget deficits, the long-term challenges facing America’s unsustainable entitlement programs, and how to build a sound foundation for economic growth.” Spartz will speak about the effects of federal taxing and spending and the dangers of the large and growing federal deficit.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center. The fee, which includes a beverage and snack, is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.
For more information, send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.