Scott Lambert, Minnesota Auto Dealers Association president, is scheduled to speak to the Republican Seniors of Minnesota at its next meeting Nov. 9.
Lambert will discuss future of the automobile and the benefits of “connectivity” to the driver, others on the road and objects in the driving environment. The group will also hear briefly from gubernatorial candidate Dr. Neil Shah and from new Minnesota Republican Party chair David Hann.
The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with casual conversation with the meeting convening at 10 a.m. Nov. 9. at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. The cost is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center. For more information, send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.