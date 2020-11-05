Republican Seniors of Minnesota will meet Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“Our featured speaker is longtime political operative Jason Flohrs, state director of the Minnesota Chapter of Americans for Prosperity, who will dissect the election: what went right, what went wrong and where we go from here,” according to a news release.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W. in Bloomington.
The Knights of Columbus require masks and social distancing.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center. The fee, which includes a beverage and snack, is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.
For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.
