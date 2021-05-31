The next Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting has been set for Tuesday, June 8.
The speakers will include gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, who will share his priorities and vision for “a new style of governing.” Kendall Qualls, a 2020 candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, will give a critique of Critical Race Theory, according to a news release.
The meeting will begin with casual conversation at 9:30 a.m. and convene at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center. The fee is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.
For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or republicanseniorsmn.com.
