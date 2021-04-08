The next meeting for Republican Seniors of Minnesota will be Tuesday, April 13.
David Ulrich from Twin Metals Minnesota will discuss its proposed underground copper and nickel mine in northern Minnesota and how mining is done to ensure safety for the environment and mine workers.
The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with sign-in and casual conversation followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd W., Bloomington. The cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July). For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.